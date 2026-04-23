 West Bengal Elections 2026: Elephant Pays Surprise Visit To Polling Booth In Jhargram Amid Voting - VIDEO
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West Bengal Elections 2026: Elephant Pays Surprise Visit To Polling Booth In Jhargram Amid Voting - VIDEO

An elephant was spotted near a polling booth in Jhargram during Phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly polls, drawing crowds and causing brief panic among voters. The incident occurred near Jitusol Primary School and was widely shared online. No untoward incident took place, officials said, as authorities had already flagged elephant-sensitive areas.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
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Jhargram: Amid voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, an unusual sight grabbed attention in Jhargram as an elephant appeared near a polling booth.

A video of the incident, reported from Jitusol Primary School, has gone viral on social media. The animal was spotted outside the booth, drawing large crowds of locals eager to catch a glimpse, with many recording videos that were later widely shared online.

Some voters reportedly panicked on seeing the giant animal. However, fortunately, no untoward incident took place. The development comes as forest authorities had already stepped up precautions in elephant-sensitive regions.

Around 25 polling booths in South Bengal have been identified as vulnerable due to their proximity to elephant corridors, with Jhargram accounting for nearly 60% of such locations, according to ABP News.

Voter Turnout

The voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 41.11 per cent as of 11 am.

In West Bengal, Paschim Medinipur district recorded a high turnout of 44.68 per cent, followed by Jhargram at 43.71 per cent and Bankura at 43.22 per cent. The lowest turnout was recorded in Malda at 38.22 per cent.  The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today.

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Second Phase & Result Dates

The second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 29 April and the counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.

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