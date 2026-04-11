West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Triple Wearable Setup Goes Viral: Whoop Fitness Tracker, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Oura Ring 4 Spotted Together; Know More About These Gadgets |

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gone viral on social media after being spotted wearing three advanced fitness wearables simultaneously: the Whoop fitness tracker, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Oura Ring 4.

Images of Banerjee sporting all three devices at once sparked curiosity online, with many questioning the purpose behind using multiple health trackers together. The discussion gained traction after fitness coach and data scientist Abhishek Singhal shared a detailed breakdown on X, explaining how each device serves a distinct function.

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According to Singhal, the Oura Ring is primarily focused on sleep and recovery tracking. Worn on the finger, it measures metrics such as sleep stages, heart rate variability (HRV), body temperature, and blood oxygen levels. Its “Readiness Score” and long-term “Resilience Metric” offer insights into how well the body is recovering from stress over time.

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Meanwhile, the Whoop band is designed around training optimisation. It provides a daily Recovery Score and suggests how intensely a user should train based on their physical condition. Its strain-recovery loop is widely used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to balance exertion and rest.

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The Apple Watch Ultra 3, meanwhile, serves as a comprehensive smartwatch with strong workout tracking capabilities. It offers features like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, calorie burn estimation, and notifications, making it suitable for active sessions such as running or sports.

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Singhal noted that while each device overlaps in certain areas, their combined use allows for deeper, cross-referenced insights into health and fitness. He emphasised that screen-free devices like Whoop and Oura often provide more detailed recovery data due to fewer battery constraints, while the Apple Watch excels in convenience and real-time feedback.

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The viral moment has also sparked a broader conversation around the growing trend of data-driven fitness and the increasing reliance on wearable technology to monitor health metrics. However, Singhal cautioned that such advanced setups are not necessary for most individuals.

“For beginners, basic tracking of sleep, steps and nutrition is more than enough,” he noted, adding that users should prioritise consistency in lifestyle habits over investing in multiple high-end devices.

Read Also Beyond Step Counts: How Wearable Tech Is Driving Real Health Behaviour Change

Banerjee’s appearance with the trio of wearables has inadvertently highlighted how technology is reshaping personal health monitoring, blending convenience with detailed analytics. While the exact reason behind her use of all three devices remains unclear, the images have certainly put the spotlight on the evolving world of wearable fitness tech.