'Well-Behaved Drunk': Intoxicated Bangkok Man Folds Strangers' Laundry On The Street - WATCH |

The internet is full of unexpected moments, but some videos are so unusual that they leave viewers both amused and confused. One such clip has been making rounds on social media, showing a man allegedly under the influence of alcohol doing something rather unexpected on a Bangkok street. Instead of causing a disturbance or getting into an argument, he appeared to take up an unusual household chore: folding strangers' laundry.

The amusing video shows the man walking along a residential street before stopping near clothes hung out to dry. He then begins picking up the garments one by one, carefully folding them and placing them neatly. What makes the incident even more entertaining is that he continues doing so outside multiple houses, seemingly offering residents an unsolicited laundry service.

Man Allegedly Folds Laundry Outside Multiple Homes In Bangkok

The incident reportedly took place at Bang Waek Soi 2 in Bangkok, Thailand. According to reports, the man, whose nationality remains unknown, was allegedly intoxicated when he began folding clothes left outside several residences.

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Rather than simply passing by, he stopped at different houses and neatly folded the garments hanging on outdoor drying stands. His unexpected actions reportedly left locals surprised, while the video capturing the incident soon caught the attention of social media users.

The clip has since gone viral, with many viewers jokingly expressing their desire to have the mystery man visit their neighbourhoods and help with their laundry.

Internet Reacts To Man's Unexpected Laundry Service

Social media users were quick to share their reactions, with several finding the man's unusual behaviour hilarious. While some praised his seemingly helpful gesture, others were left questioning whether he was actually drunk.

One user commented, "gooooooood heart."

Another wrote, "He is wasted but udeful."

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"I want them to come stroll through my house too," read another comment.

However, not everyone was convinced that the man was intoxicated. One user offered a different perspective, writing, "After watching a few times, he does not look drunk to me. His movements are intentional and he’s grounded, not swaying. These, may be, are actually his? He left one unfolded because it was still wet? LOL I’m confused." While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, the unusual video has certainly given the internet something to laugh about.