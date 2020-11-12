Week after US polls, Eric Trump takes to Twitter urging Minnesota to 'get out and vote'

The US Election appears to be marching along to its own unique timescale. From full-state recounts that will now take place to entreaties to "go out and vote" days after the poll results - there is a lot happening. More than two days after the polls were called in favour of President Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris, Donald Trump's son Eric took to Twitter urging the good folks of Minnesota to "get out and vote".

And while the junior Trump soon caught his gaffe and deleted the tweet, it was far too late to evade the keen eyes of Tweeple. To make the comical situation worse, his clarion call came even as his father repeatedly urged people to "stop the count".