Week after US polls, Eric Trump takes to Twitter urging Minnesota to 'get out and vote'

The US Election appears to be marching along to its own unique timescale. From full-state recounts that will now take place to entreaties to "go out and vote" days after the poll results - there is a lot happening. More than two days after the polls were called in favour of President Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris, Donald Trump's son Eric took to Twitter urging the good folks of Minnesota to "get out and vote".
And while the junior Trump soon caught his gaffe and deleted the tweet, it was far too late to evade the keen eyes of Tweeple. To make the comical situation worse, his clarion call came even as his father repeatedly urged people to "stop the count".
This is also not the only strange post poll gaffe that has taken place. President Trump's team had recently held a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping on the outskirts of Philadelphia. It appeared to be a case of mistaken identity, as an initial tweet by the President had said that there would be a “big press conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. Soon after, he altered his statement to reveal that the presser would take question at the suburban business site located between a crematorium and an adult book store.
At the same time, the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia felt compelled to distance itself from both the Trump campaign and the aforementioned landscaping company, posting a clarification tweet.
But if Eric's wish was to have people in Minnesota cast their votes, well, that was certainly answered. As per the US Election Project, this year had the highest turnout of 79.2%. Unfortunately, they appeared to prefer voting for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
While Eric's tweet has turned into a social media joke of sorts, it has also unfortunately become par for the course in an election fraught with strange moments. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted on Wednesday that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration" in the near future, even as the President himself continues to insist that he has won the election. Needless to say, the handover of responsibility to the incoming Biden administration is not going well.
Take a look at some of the tweets triggered by the Eric Trump debacle:
