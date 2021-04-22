'We wish you lifetime together': Mumbai Police had best response to Twitter user who wants to meet his girlfriend amid lockdown

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.
The new restrictions under the government's `Break- the-Chain' program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1.
In light of the restrictions, the Mumbai Police has colour-coded essential workers and services to ensure that they can commute smoothly. Meanwhile, a Twitter user asked Mumbai police what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet his girlfriend.
Mumbai police had the best response to the man and wrote, "We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase (sic)."
As per the color codes, Doctors, nurses and others related to the medical profession including medical supplies and equipment that have been assigned will have to sport red coloured tags, while food supply vehicles (including groceries and milk) will have to use green tags.
Yellow colour has been assigned to vehicles carrying essential service employees including the civic staff, media personnel and other categories allowed by the state government.
Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, Maharashtra witnessed more than 500 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, making it the highest single-day deaths reported since the pandemic outbreak.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 568 patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the state, increasing the death toll to 61,911 so far. The previous highest was 519 which was reported just a day before. Meanwhile, for the third day in a row more than 50,000 patients recovered across the state, taking the recoveries to 32,68,449.
