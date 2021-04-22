'We wish you lifetime together': Mumbai Police had best response to Twitter user who wants to meet his girlfriend amid lockdown

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.

The new restrictions under the government's `Break- the-Chain' program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1.

In light of the restrictions, the Mumbai Police has colour-coded essential workers and services to ensure that they can commute smoothly. Meanwhile, a Twitter user asked Mumbai police what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet his girlfriend.

Mumbai police had the best response to the man and wrote, "We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase (sic)."