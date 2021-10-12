'We lost 5 heroes': Netizens take to Twitter to pay their tribute to 5 soldiers martyred in battle with terrorists

On Monday, five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation began in the early hours of the morning in a village near Dera Ki Gali in Surankote, following intelligence reports of terrorists infiltrating from over the Line of Control (LoC). All five troops died as a result of their injuries after being transported from the gunfight to a nearby military hospital. Officials stated they received information about the presence of a group of heavily armed terrorists in Chamrer woodland after they crossed the LoC.

The terrorists fled to adjacent Bhangai village in Rajouri district after the initial encounter. Since June this year, infiltration efforts in the Jammu region's twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have increased, resulting in the deaths of nine terrorists in separate engagements. In prior operations, three soldiers also sacrificed their lives.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to share condolence messages as they pay tribute to the brave hearts of the country, thanking them for their 'supreme sacrifice'.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:56 PM IST