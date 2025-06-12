'We Lack Civic Sense': Influencer Shares Outrageous Video Of Tourists Drinking, Littering At Himachal Waterfall; Netizens Fume — WATCH | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@techiestraveller)

Barot valley, Himachal Pradesh: What began as a serene mountain trek turned into a sharp social commentary when an Instagram influencer visiting Lapas waterfall in Himachal Pradesh shared a video exposing the appalling state of the popular tourist spot. The clip, now viral, has reignited debate around India’s chronic civic indifference.

Have a look at it here:

Litter, Alcohol and Chaos at a ‘Beautiful’ Waterfall

In the viral clip, the influencer sets off excitedly for what she calls a “very beautiful” waterfall. But her enthusiasm quickly sours as the camera pans across heaps of trash strewn over the rocks, groups of men openly drinking, and temporary vendor stalls encroaching upon the natural trail.

Her sarcastic voice-over delivers a scathing attack on both tourists and authorities. “Incredible India,” she says, ironically in the video. The overlaying text reads, “India has the best civic sense,” which she quickly contradicts with her blunt caption, “Just kidding. We lack civic sense.”

She further points out how quickly pristine natural spaces are transformed into crowded, polluted commercial hubs. “You find a pretty place, and it’s immediately capitalised and turned into a market,” she adds, highlighting the visual clutter and environmental damage around the falls.

Netizens React to the Video

The video has struck a chord with many social media users. A netizen commented, “Civic sense is a joke in India,” while another said, “These alcoholic people spoil even the most beautiful trek.”

“It’s a struggle to travel in India,” wrote a third. Some users even pointed fingers at the education system, suggesting civic responsibility, traffic laws, and constitutional values should be taught in schools.

Have a look at some reactions here:

The video comes on the heels of another viral incident involving a foreign tourist chastising two Indian men for littering. In that clip, the woman is seen asking a man to “pick it up” after he threw an ice-cream wrapper on the ground.