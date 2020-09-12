Watch: YouTuber couple hosts world's biggest ever 'gender reveal' party at Burj Khalifa

The 15-minute video shows the journey of the couple, who married in 2017, with their friends and family to Dubai for the occasion.

"My heart is beating, I feel it is going to pop out of my chest and I feel much more excited than my wedding day," said Asala, as she walked to the Dubai Fountain to watch the show.

"Regardless if it is a boy or a girl, I love you so much and I hope you watch this video in the future and know how much the Anasala family love you," she said.

The light show began with the count down from ten, before lighting up the words 'It's a boy' on the Burj Khalifa.

The couple celebrated the occasion and jumped with joy, hugging their friends and family members.

"I cannot express myself because of how happy I am. It is hard to express our joy in words," said Asala after the reveal.

The video has garnered over 15.5 million views and thousands of congratulatory messages from their followers.

However, there were reports suggesting that the entire show at the Burj Khalifa cost the couple £74,000. But, the Anasala Family have rubbished such reports. "We didn't pay any amount to any entity to make this happen. Everything being said are rumours," the couple said in a conversation with MailOnline.