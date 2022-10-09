Watch: Women playing Kabaddi in sari during Chhattisgarh Olympics; netizens awestruck

Women playing Kabaddi in sari during Chhattisgarh Olympics |

Kabaddi is a game that is associated with every Indian's childhood memories and is loved by people of all ages in the country. The ancient game is like a deep rooted emotion for Indians.

The game involves teamwork, coordination and requires a blend of mental and physical capabilities. Many videos keep surfacing online that show people of every age groups playing Kabaddi.

A recent video of women playing Kabaddi during the Chhattisgarh Olympics 2022-23 has gone viral. Chief Minister of the state Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the sports competition ceremony on October 7 and will continue till January 6 next year.

The video was shared on Twitter by Dhamtari IAS officer Awanish Sharan. along with the caption, "Are we less than anyone!!! Women's Kabaddi in Chhattisgarh Olympics."

The video shows a group of women playing Kabaddi in sari enthusiastically and spectators cheering for them during the ongoing state Olympics. A man's commentary in the background makes the video an interesting watch.

Watch the video below:

The video was viewed by 306.5K views within less than 48 hours. It got 13K likes and several comments from Twitter users. Twitterati were amazed to see the sari clad women playing the game with utmost perfection and a few users even became nostalgic.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users below:

