Watch: Woman plays piano outside Lviv train station in war-hit Ukraine, video goes viral

Music has the power to heal and unite, transcend boundaries— whether you know the language or not, music can make its way to listeners’ heart irresponsible of the part of the world they are in.

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war began, several heartwarming and heart wrenching stories have been flooding the Internet. A few weeks ago, a young boy won hearts of the netizens when a video of him playing a piano in a hotel in Kharkiv went viral on social media. This was in sync with the advancement of the Russian troops to the city.

For many, it brought on memories from the climax of the cult classic, Titanic. And recently a similar sight could be seen at Lviv station with a young woman playing Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World’ on a piano as people thronged the station to flee. While passers-by were scurrying through the station to get of the city amid the Ukraine-Russia war, the girl carried on the rendition with the hope that her music might spread calm amid the chaos. For some it did, as a few people stopped to watch her play.

The video was shared by Reuters‘ special correspondent Andrew RC Marshall on Twitter.

“Outside Lviv station, which is thronging with exhausted refugees fleeing war in eastern Ukraine, an accomplished pianist is playing “What a Wonderful World.” It’s hauntingly beautiful,” read the caption of the tweet.



The video received heart-warming reactions. “Her beautiful playing of “What a wonderful world ” Ukraine #Lviv put me to #tears! I know it is near impossible (NOT impossible) but I wonder if there is video interview of the pianist? I 4one would #LOVE to interview her & chat,” commented a user.

One user wrote, "And I dream of a world without war, to say ‘What a wonderful world!’."

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:35 AM IST