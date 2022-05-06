Watch: Who wears lizard choker? Gujarat influencer vows not to wear this Zara jewellery piece worth for Rs 2k ever

Fashion is very subjective and personal to each individual based on their preferences but the big question being asked in this video is who is wearing these peices. Zara is known for their trendy and one-of-a-kind designs, but this collection has outdone itself. Zara's recent collection is inspired by lizards, as shown in the video posted by a Surat-based influencer Gopali Tiwari. Her hilarious reaction on their jewellery has gone viral.

She was astounded by who wore this stuff in her reel,"Kaunsi ladkiyaan hain jo ye chipkaliyaan pehen rahi hain," she even asked people to tag the person who will be wearing this lizard-inspired pieces. It's actually quite amusing and different never would have imagined that their will be lizard inspired jewellery. Animal inspired jewellery is often liked by some people but lets see if lizard necklace or armband becomes next popular trend like the popular snake earrings and rings.

Some Netizens commented it is ‘scary ‘ while some commented ‘uninstalling zara’, This (jewelry) is actually very scary..... I just wonder if Zara is turning to zoora’.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:29 PM IST