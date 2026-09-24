Wagon R Overturns After Losing Control In Attempt To Avoid E-Rickshaw In Delhi's Shakti Nagar, Passenger Falls Out - VIDEO

A dramatic road accident near Delhi’s Shakti Nagar roundabout was caught on camera, showing a car overturning after the driver appeared to lose control while attempting to avoid an e-rickshaw. A passenger travelling in the backseat was also seen falling out through the vehicle’s rear window during the crash.

Car hits divider while avoiding e-rickshaw

According to the viral video circulating on social media, the incident unfolded when the car approached an e-rickshaw on the busy road. The driver appeared to overtake one e-rickshaw from the left, but soon encountered another vehicle directly in the car’s path.

In an apparent attempt to avoid a collision, the driver suddenly swerved. However, the manoeuvre caused the car to become unstable. It veered towards the divider and crashed into it before overturning on the road.

The impact was strong enough to send the vehicle rolling over, bringing traffic in the area to a sudden halt.

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Passenger seen falling from car

The most alarming moment in the footage came as the car overturned. A passenger seated in the rear appeared to be thrown out through the back window as the vehicle rolled over.

The video captured the incident almost entirely, beginning with the car approaching the e-rickshaws and ending with the vehicle lying overturned on the road.

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Bystanders rush to help

Soon after the crash, people nearby gathered around the overturned vehicle. Several individuals were seen helping the occupants get out of the car, while others attempted to turn the vehicle back onto its wheels.

The incident has since drawn attention online, with the footage highlighting the dangers of sudden evasive manoeuvres on busy roads. While avoiding a collision can sometimes be necessary, a sharp change in direction at speed can itself lead to a loss of control.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, including the condition of those involved, could not be independently established from the viral footage alone.