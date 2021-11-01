Watch: Viral video of tourist immediately regretting after opening car window to pet lion, leaves netizens annoyed

A video shot in Tanzania's Serengeti National Park has recently gone viral as it has managed to give tourists a rather important lesson! The lesson is quite simple; a lot can go wrong while dealing with furry friends, especially if when its the king of the jungle!

The video, which was posted on the Maasai Sightings YouTube channel in 2020, shows a young tourist opening his car window to pet one of the world's deadliest predators; also known as the 'King of the Jungle'; a lion.

The man opens his car window to allow his friend to pet a fully grown male lion in the short video. As he tries to photograph the large furry creature with his camera, it bends its head towards the open window, nearly about to attack, after which the camera appears to shake, as the man pulls himself behind.

The clip was titled "Still the dumbest tourist ever?" on Maasai Sightings.

"A tourist in serengeti decided to touch a male lion and almost got her face ripped off. This is a very dumb thing to do and you can easily get yourself killed or banned from a national park by doing this," read the description.

Have a look at the video here:

The viral video also gave rise to a lot of reactions where netizens slammed the tourists for ,as some may say- 'digging their own grave':

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:25 PM IST