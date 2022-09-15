Watch Viral Video: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat climbs rock to save himself from elephant

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Trivendra Singh Rawat and his convoy had to climb rock to save themselves. |

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Trivendra Singh Rawat and his convoy had to stop after an elephant came in their way on the Kotdwar-Dugadda road. He had to climb the rock to save himself fromthe tusker coming toward them. The incident occurred on the evening of September 14.

A video of the same went viral on the internet. In the video, the former chief minister can be seen climbing the rock along with his convoy.

The elephant came on the road from the forest near Tut Gadre. Rawat was returning to Kotdwar from the Garhwal tour. At that time, a big wild elephant blocked the way for his convoy near Siddhabali temple.

Everyone was waiting that the elephant would leave and the convoy could move forward. However, the elephant started moving and chasing the convoy.

Rawat's security personnel got him out of the car and took him towards a nearby mountain creek, but the elephant ran behind them. The elephant started filling water in the trunk and tossed it.

As the elephant calmed down for a while, everyone including the former CM jumped from the rock and ran down. They finally, left from there safely in their vehicles.

Watch the viral video here:

#Uttarakhand: Elephant came in front of former Chief Minister #TrivendraSinghRawat's convoy on the way to Kotdwar and Pauri, Rawat hiding among the hills to save his life. pic.twitter.com/vrsMc4eUpB — Yazhini (@Yazhini_11) September 15, 2022

This was not the first incident to reported from the area that is prone to elephants frequently coming on the roads.

61-year-old Rawat was the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2017 to 2021.