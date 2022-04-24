Watch video: When Wankhede Stadium sang Happy Birthday for Sachin Tendulkar

April 24, 2022, can be considered a historic day in the world of cricket as it marks the birthday of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

On his birthday today, an old video went viral on Twitter in which the fans at the Wankhede Stadium can be heard singing “happy birthday” for Sachin Tendulkar.

The original video was shot a few years back at Wankhede Stadium. In the 12-second video, Sachin is seen covering his face and then smiling as multiple cameras are on him to capture his reaction after the entire stadium started singing “happy birthday” for him.

Watch video:

That moment when 35k people in Wankhede singing happy birthday Sachin, Craze for this man never ends......



Wish You Very Happy Birthday To God , CEO, Boss Of Cricket @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin

pic.twitter.com/hEp9AfpcST — HITMAN ROCKY 😎 (@HITMANROCKY45_) April 23, 2022

The Maharashtra-born player, who turned 49 on Sunday, made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

The legendary batter has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. He stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 03:09 PM IST