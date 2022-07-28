e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: UP teacher suspended after student seen giving her massage

In the clip, the teacher can be seen getting a massage from one of her students

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

In a surprising incident, a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh got suspended post a four-day-old clip got viral on social media. In the clip, the teacher can be seen getting a massage from one of her students. The alleged incident took place at Pokhari Primary School in Hardoi. The assistant teacher has been identified as Urmila Singh.

In the viral clip, she can be seen sitting on a chair while the student gave her a massage in the classroom. This took place in the presence of other kids in the classroom. The suspension orders were given by basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).

The video was uploaded by Grading News. The caption on the video read, "Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school."

HomeViralWatch Video: UP teacher suspended after student seen giving her massage

RECENT STORIES

Russia re-deploying troops in Ukraine-occupied Kherson, Zaporizhia: Kyiv advisor Oleksiy Arestovych

Russia re-deploying troops in Ukraine-occupied Kherson, Zaporizhia: Kyiv advisor Oleksiy Arestovych

Manipur: BJP Youth wing members burn effigies of Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury outside...

Manipur: BJP Youth wing members burn effigies of Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury outside...

Bengal school jobs scam: Arrested TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee likely to be dropped...

Bengal school jobs scam: Arrested TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee likely to be dropped...

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Aarey tree felling

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Aarey tree felling

Chicken tandoori, paneer, idli-sambhar and more on menu for 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs during...

Chicken tandoori, paneer, idli-sambhar and more on menu for 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs during...