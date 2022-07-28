Watch Video: UP teacher suspended after student seen giving her massage

Image credit: Google

In a surprising incident, a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh got suspended post a four-day-old clip got viral on social media. In the clip, the teacher can be seen getting a massage from one of her students. The alleged incident took place at Pokhari Primary School in Hardoi. The assistant teacher has been identified as Urmila Singh.

In the viral clip, she can be seen sitting on a chair while the student gave her a massage in the classroom. This took place in the presence of other kids in the classroom. The suspension orders were given by basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).

Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school. pic.twitter.com/MF8lEQPvEZ — Grading News (@GradingNews) July 27, 2022

The video was uploaded by Grading News. The caption on the video read, "Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school."