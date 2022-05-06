Watch Video: Students give a heartwarming farewell to Professor

A video went viral on social media in which Professor Frank Bowman, who had been teaching at Mizzou Law for 17 years, retired and left netizens in 'awe'.

In the video, Prof. Bowman was seen walking out of the class after teaching Criminal Law. Students, faculty and staff were seen clapping for him as soon as he stepped out of the classroom. He nods and waves at them and continues walking upstairs.

Reportedly, the Mizzou school of law has a tradition of "Clapping Professors out". Prof. Bowman was a winner of the Curator’s Distinguished Professor Award in October of 2020 for his exceptional performance, service and teaching record.

The video was shared by goodnews_movement on Instagram with a caption that reads "Professor Frank Bowman had been with Mizzou Law for 17 years and today was his last day teaching Criminal Law. The Mizzou School of Law has done the tradition of “clapping professors out”—this is a special one for many students who loved their Professor B. He was a winner of the Curator’s Distinguished Professor Award in October of 2020 for his expectational performance, service and teaching record. Happy retirement!".

The video was uploaded few hours back and since then it had been watched 1 Million times and had received more than 100k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 02:04 PM IST