Watch Video: Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans do bhangra on his song, pay tribute

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has left a void in the hearts of his sea of followers. Although the singer left us for his heavenly abode, he has left his legacy behind. The reason we are saying the same is because social media has got us a clip of a dance group paying tribute to the late singer.

The clip shows people doing bhangra to Moose Wala's famous song Levels and it is making a lot of noise on the internet. The perfect synchronisation and steps to the peppy track are just mesmerising to view.

The clip was posted with a caption that read, "Sade Level De Ni Haan Diye"! A small clip from our Sidhu Moosewala tribute this past weekend".

“Tutting with bhangra, wow!” and ended with a red heart emoticon, one user wrote. Another wrote, “Great tribute with awesome performance.” A third user wrote, “Bomb, what a tribute man,” and ended with a handful of fire emoticons.