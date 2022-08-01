e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans do bhangra on his song, pay tribute

Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has left a void in the hearts of his sea of followers

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
File

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has left a void in the hearts of his sea of followers. Although the singer left us for his heavenly abode, he has left his legacy behind. The reason we are saying the same is because social media has got us a clip of a dance group paying tribute to the late singer.

The clip shows people doing bhangra to Moose Wala's famous song Levels and it is making a lot of noise on the internet. The perfect synchronisation and steps to the peppy track are just mesmerising to view.

The clip was posted with a caption that read, "Sade Level De Ni Haan Diye"! A small clip from our Sidhu Moosewala tribute this past weekend".

“Tutting with bhangra, wow!” and ended with a red heart emoticon, one user wrote. Another wrote, “Great tribute with awesome performance.” A third user wrote, “Bomb, what a tribute man,” and ended with a handful of fire emoticons.

HomeViralWatch Video: Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans do bhangra on his song, pay tribute

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sushila Devi bags silver medal in Judo 48kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sushila Devi bags silver medal in Judo 48kg final

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4