Watch Video: Shane Warne amazed by leg-spin variations of youngster

Australian great Shane Warne tweeted a virat video in which a young kid is seen foxing the batter with the variations of his leg spin. The clip has been making rounds on social media for over a week now. India legend Sachin Tendulkar has also shared the clip in the past.

"Wow !!! This just got sent to me. How good is this. Who is this ? Just awesome. Keep up the great work. Bowling….." tweeted Warne.



Wow !!! This just got sent to me. How good is this. Who is this ? Just awesome. Keep up the great work. Bowling….. pic.twitter.com/pICQZ6zvFY — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 19, 2021

Warne, who finished on 708 Test wickets for Australia, has been working as a broadcaster/commentator after hanging his boots. He was also the mentor for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL for the last two seasons. He had led them to the title in the first-ever season of the IPL.

If a leg-spinner earns praises of the legend himself, something has to be special about him/her.

