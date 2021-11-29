Watch video: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi gives helicopter ride to local kids, says 'govt of the people, for the people'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday allowed a handful of children in Morinda to take a joyride in the Punjab government's helicopter with him.

Watch Video Here:

Government of the people, for the people !

Elated to share chopper ride with children in Morinda. My endeavour is to ensure a bright and prosperous future for them by providing equal opportunities in all spheres. pic.twitter.com/16saRekScZ — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 29, 2021

Sharing the video on his official twitter handle, Channi wrote, "Government of the people... Elated to share chopper ride with children in Morinda. My endeavour is to ensure a bright and prosperous future for them by providing equal opportunities in all spheres."

The video featured local children getting ready for the fun flight.

"I'm having a lot of fun," one of the children told a reporter.

Another said, "This is my first flight in any aircraft. I'm excited."

Channi also said he would take more children in a second flight.

Advertisement

While interacting with them, I felt that there was no dearth of talent in Punjab, but there is a need to give proper guidance to these children. I promise all the children of Punjab that I will do my best to create a bright future for them. pic.twitter.com/gGyN3XRcOL — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 28, 2021

Sharing about the idea and experience of flying with kids CM Channi tweeted, “During my visit to Morinda, saw children playing near the helicopter. When I was young, I used to see planes & think that one day I too would get a chance to sit in it. Reminiscing about the same, I made a few village children fly with me in helicopter & fulfilled their dream.”

The CM further said, “While interacting with them, I felt that there was no dearth of talent in Punjab, but there is a need to give proper guidance to these children. I promise all the children of Punjab that I will do my best to create a bright future for them.”

Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab in September after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned, just months before the assembly election.

The Congress will fight to retain power, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, is seeking to make inroads in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal is also aiming to score big this time.

Besides, Captain Amarinder Singh could also pose a threat to Congress' intentions of forming a government for second successive term in the state as he has announced his own party and has indicated he would ally with other parties including the BJP.

ALSO READ Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi assures auto drivers of waiving pending challans

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 03:10 PM IST