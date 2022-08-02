Watch Video: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna is going viral for this reason

Image credit: Google

Temjen Imna Along who is Nagaland's education and tribal affairs minister surely does not need any introduction. Well not for people on social media at least.

For weeks, Imna has created headlines on social media for his wit and humour. He has taken social media on the storm. If you scroll through social media you will see one of his funny speeches.

He first went viral when he made some cheeky comments about having small eyes and being single.

“Having small eyes comes with an advantage, less dirt enters my eyes. When you’re watching long TV shows, we can also sleep easily" Imna said.

“On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today", earlier he had said.