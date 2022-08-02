e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna is going viral for this reason

For weeks, Imna has created headlines on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Temjen Imna Along who is Nagaland's education and tribal affairs minister surely does not need any introduction. Well not for people on social media at least.

For weeks, Imna has created headlines on social media for his wit and humour. He has taken social media on the storm. If you scroll through social media you will see one of his funny speeches.

He first went viral when he made some cheeky comments about having small eyes and being single.

“Having small eyes comes with an advantage, less dirt enters my eyes. When you’re watching long TV shows, we can also sleep easily" Imna said.

“On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today", earlier he had said.

Read Also
Twitterati search Temjen Imna 'along with wife'; Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal offers help
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch Video: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna is going viral for this reason

RECENT STORIES

NTA issues admit cards for second phase of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA issues admit cards for second phase of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Thane: Container truck carrying 23,000 litres of hydrogen peroxide overturns near Ghodbunder road

Thane: Container truck carrying 23,000 litres of hydrogen peroxide overturns near Ghodbunder road

Shiv Sena MPs urge Union Home Min Amit Shah to immediately accord classical language status to...

Shiv Sena MPs urge Union Home Min Amit Shah to immediately accord classical language status to...

No collapse in Indian rupee, actually finding its natural course: Finance Minister Nirmala...

No collapse in Indian rupee, actually finding its natural course: Finance Minister Nirmala...

Mumbai updates: Ajit Pawar-led delegation meets guv BS Koshyari

Mumbai updates: Ajit Pawar-led delegation meets guv BS Koshyari