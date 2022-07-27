e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Man's version of R Madhavan's Zara Zara song will remind you of your love

Remember the song Zara Zara from the movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein?

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
Remember the song Zara Zara from the movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein has become everyone's favourite since the time the movie was released. The romantic song has left everyone fascinated and there are artists who have got amazing twists to the song.

Musician Varsh Jain has posted a flute version of the song that has now gone viral. “Rain + This song = Love. Tag your loved ones in the comment section below!” Jain wrote the caption while posting the video on his Instagram handle.

The video shows him sitting on a chair with a flute. His magical rendition of the song will make you listen to the same more than once. Check out the soothing song here:

One user wrote, "OMG y'all won’t believe it literally started to rain right NOW as I saw this...love". Another one wrote, "Amazing and so pure bruh".

The movie was released in 2001 and had stars like Diya Mirza, Saif Ali Khan with Madhavan. The song Zara Zara was crooned by Bombay Jayashri.

