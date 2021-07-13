Watch Video: Man caught cutting wire connected to illegal power source to erase evidence of electricity theft

A video of a man being caught while sneaking to his balcony to snip a wire illegally connected to a power source has gone viral on social media.

The video shows how a man crawls in his balcony to cut the wire when electricity department officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad were visiting the neighbourhood to take the stock of the situation.

An lectricity department official was recording the video from a neighbour's terrace when the man, having no idea that he was being recorded, was crawling on his balcony to snip the wire in order to erase evidence of electricity theft.

A team of the anti-power theft squad was sent to conduct raids in the area after department officials received information that some residents of Muradnagar area were stealing power by illegally connecting cables to power lines.

In the video, when the man crawls out in the balcony, the department official catches him and can be heard saying, ""Main to yahi khada bhaiya (I am standing right here brother)".

Raids were conducted at around 15 places and electricity theft of about 13 kilowatts was caught by the officials, according to a report.

Watch Video here: