Watch Video: Justin Bieber reacts to Indian man playing dhol at jagran

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram story to post a video of a man jumping and playing the drums at Mata ka Jagrata. His peppy way of playing the drums has caught the attention of the singer and he has caught the singer and he ended up tagging his drummer friend Devon Taylor.

In the viral clip, a man can be seen wearing a hat and a t-shirt. He is seen playing dhol in an energetic manner. He is such a delight to watch the same. Although many people in the clip could be seen sitting and praying, this man was seen dancing to his own tune in his own style. The internet could not stop appreciating his different style of dancing.

In the clip, there have idols of Goddess Durga and Lord Hanuman and the place has been beautifully decorated. People in the clip have been impressed with the man's energy.

The clip was posted from the page Rangile Haryanvi and so far the clip has got more than 20.3 million views.

