Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 05:28 PM IST

Watch video: Instagrammer's parody on 'How Rajasthanis talk according to Bollywood' takes internet by storm

The video went viral on Instagram, crossing over 383k plays in less than 24 hours.
Dhea Eapen
via https://www.instagram.com/thatindianchick_/

In an era where online trends conquer it all, parody and imitation videos have started becoming popular too. One such video taking the internet by storm is by 'Jiji', an Indian content creator who loves to make people laugh.

Jiji posted a reel on Tuesday, where she made fun of Bollywood for following a stereotypical pattern when it comes to portraying Rajasthani language in serials and movies. The 42-second long hilarious video has gained over 21.4k likes, with over 500 comments at the moment, and seems like its on its way to hit a million views.

Have a look at how Instagram users have reacted to this hilarious viral video:

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 05:28 PM IST
