Watch Video: Indian chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand stunned by little girls question

This was in Chennai at the Chess Olympiad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
File photo

Indian chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was left stunned post a little girl asked him a chess-related question. This was in Chennai at the Chess Olympiad.

Anand retweeted the tweet by saying, "The question of the day!" The clip showed the eight-year-old girl asking Anand something that was out of his league. Her question left netizens confused.

As seen in the video, two girls are discussing what to ask the Grandmaster. One of the girls ask Anand, "How to distract pieces?". Anand who was on the stage with other officials, started saying that, ""Well, I do it facing straight."

Watch the video here:

After a few seconds, the girl repeats her question. "I have no idea. I try my best, but they never get distracted", Anand further says. He further says, "I am sorry, you can distract the opponent, but I don't know how to distract the pieces." What do you think about the video?

