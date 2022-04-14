Watch video: Ice Age's Scrat finally gets his acorn in a farewell video

In this movie, the beloved character Scart has spent the entire five movies trying to achieve his simple goal to get an acorn but he failed miserably.

In the last few days, the small team of Blue Sky Studio (the company behind the Ice Age franchise) artists came together to do one final shot as a send-off from their side and shared the clip on social media with the caption "This shot is a farewell, a send-off on our own terms."

In the video the Scart is seen running towards the Acorn, he holds it in his hands and looks at it before eating and enjoys eating it and then runs away. Giving it a proper farewell as he had finally accomplished his goal.

Chris Wedge, the man behind the voice of Scrat and co-founder of Blue Sky, said: "Yet time after time we've managed to get our arms around our own versions of that elusive acorn. Unfortunately, it's not possible to hold on to anything forever."

"More fun bringing our movies to life than anyone should be allowed. We hope you've been able to feel some of that joy," Wedge had said. "Thank you, from the bottom of our collective Blue Sky hearts, for being with us all these years," he added.

