Watch video: How attendees in Uttar Pradesh displayed Aadhar card to enjoy wedding meal

Viral video | Twitter

It seems to be a wedding season in India, as several videos of funny happening from the occasion are seen going viral in the recent days. Let's ask you a question: Would you ever carry an official document or card to a party or a celebration? If not, then you may fail to receive a meal from a wedding such like this...

While we all enjoy attending weddings, we can't deny the fact that Shaadi ka khaana is a major attraction. In a video from Amroha, UP, we can see people showing Aadhar cards to avail meal from wedding-set food counters.

Wait, what? Yes, you read that! Reportedly, there were two baraats in this same locality, which led to confusion. Thus, bride's side family devised a method to curb the wastage or excessive supply of food, and ensuring to make it available to the right attendees - the Aashar card theme!

In the video, doing rounds on social media, we can see how the bride's family allowed only those with the official identification card to enter the banquet hall. The video is said to be of September 21.