Watch Video: Girl dances on 'Saat Samundar Paar' song on railway platform

A video of a girl dancing to the song 'Saat Samundar Paar' on a railway platform has gone viral on social media. Saheli Rudra, an Instagram influencer, can be seen dancing on the railway platform to the remix track while a crowd of fascinated onlookers keep watching her.

If you are an avid Instagram user, you must have noticed how users have been posting videos of themselves dancing in the public. This video has 1.5 million likes and 18.8k comments.



In the now-viral video, Saheli Rudra can be seen showing off her upbeat dance moves. While dancing, she has her mask on. People around her keep looking as she shows off her superb dancing skills.

The song Saat Samundar Paar is from the film Vishwatma featuring Divya Bharti and Sunny Deol.





Loading View on Instagram

Here are her more viral videos of dancing in public:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:51 PM IST