Watch video: Delhi eatery prepares 'Veg' fish fry, netizens react

Experimenting with food and creating some buzzing dishes seem to be in trend now-a-days. Foodies on Instagram have gone crazy to hear about the vegetarian version of fish fry.

In the recent video went video, food blogger Amar Sirohi could be seen having a trying a vegetarian fish fry, and shows how it was made. To the curious ones who can't wait to know how the dish comes into being, the main ingredients include soybean and ginger garlic paste and carving it to a fish like shape.

"Shuddh shakahari fish fry," read the video caption. Through the video, the food blogger expressed his love for the dish and recommended people to give it a bite. “Overall jo taste aa raha hai who beyhaad badhiya hai. Pichle kuch mahino ki khai hui best dish hai ( The overall taste of the dish is very good. It is one of the best dishes I have tried out in a few months),” he said.

Watch video, right here:

View on Instagram

According to the video, the veg fish fry is available at Khanna Tandoori Junction in East Delhi for Rs 250 per piece.

Since posted few days ago, the video has been viewed by more than 3.9 lakh netizens and gathered over 39K likes. What did the comments have to say? Foodies were left in splits, some voted in favour wanting to try the delicacy while others said that it can never match the taste of actual fish.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:49 PM IST