Watch Video: Delhi AIIMS issues apology after facing backlash of Ramleela skit mocking Ramayan goes viral on social media

Delhi AIIMS has issued an apology following backlash it received after a purported video of it's students performing Ramleela went viral on social media.

In the video, which is doing rounds on social media where few students from AIIMS is seen and heard mocking ‘Ramayan.’

Meanwhile, AIIMS student association has issued an apology, tweeted ANI.

"A video clip of a Ramleela skit by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for conduct of this skit which wasn’t meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We’ll ensure that no such activity takes place in future", says AIIMS Student Assn



Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 04:01 PM IST