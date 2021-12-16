Watch video: David Warner gives away gloves to fan after missing his Ashes ton in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Australia opener David Warner made a young fan's day after giving away his gloves to him after his dismissal. Warner made 95 and missed a chance to score an Ashes ton on the first day of the second match — a pink-ball Test — in Adelaide on Thursday.

Warner started off slowly and then sped up after facing 100 balls. He was on 36 at that point and got to his fifty in just 108 balls. He eventually finished on 95 off 167 balls, smashing a length ball straight to covers.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:39 PM IST