Watch video: Dad-daughter duo's delightful dance

Dance videos are something that seem hitting the internet these days. A video that has been going crazy viral on social media features a dad- daughter duo grooving to the Camila Cabello’s song Don’t Go Yet.

The father identified as Pablo and his dancing partner in the video is daughter Veronica. They pretty often share videos of them dancing together on Instagram. A recent clip shows the two dancing in sync to win over 1 million views.

The kiddo and Pablo, in the now viral video, can be seen making moves in coordinated steps to the popular music Camila Cabello’s Don’t Go Yet while facing at the mirror to match steps perfectly.

Take a look at the video, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Netizens are absolutely in awe having seen the video. Here are some of the comments below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:35 PM IST