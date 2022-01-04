Watch Video: Bangladesh's bizarre DRS leaves netizens in splits; 'worst review ever' they react

The visiting Bangladesh side has done a fantastic job to put New Zealand on backfoot on their own soil- an achievement only a few teams can boast of. The Bangla Tigers started the series as underdogs, however surprised the cricketing world with the fight they put in New Zealand, especially after their recent performance at home against Pakistan. Bangladesh currently have total control over the match with hosts New Zealand already five down. While no one can raise questions on Bangladesh's performance in the ongoing Test, some of their DRS calls have been extremely miserable.

In one such instance, during the 37th over of Blackcap's innings, Taskin Ahmed and other Bangladeshi fielders appealed for a LBW against Ross Taylor. The umpire adjudged him not out, and with just few seconds left in the timer, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque signalled for the DRS.

Replays then revealed that the ball came off the middle of the bat, and the commentators were heard bursting into laughter. What added to the miseries of the visitors was the fact with that DRS call, they used up all the reviews they had.

Bangladesh are doing so well this Test, but there should be some sort of penalty runs for this 😂pic.twitter.com/cc1gBUau4c — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) January 4, 2022

The video of the review went viral on social media in no time, leaving social media completely puzzled.

Bangladesh just reviewed this. It was their third and final review. They still need eight wickets to bowl NZ out. But they do lead the Blackcaps.



PS: absolutely love the commentators reaction.#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/Km79DZFA83 — Jack Molloy (@jackomolloyo) January 4, 2022

The Bangladesh cricket team and their DRS reviews #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/UypoHFXenw — Chillo (@ChilloSCT) January 4, 2022

That has to be the worst ever review in Test Cricket by Bangladesh.#NZvBAN — jenno. (@zac_jennings91) January 4, 2022

That Bangladesh review is one for the history books #NZLvBAN — Callum Burnett (@cjlburnett) January 4, 2022

That takes the cake. What a disgraceful use of all reviews from Bangladesh. Highly embarrassing. #NZvBAN — Shabadoo (@j_tham) January 4, 2022

With half of the New Zealand side back in the pavilion at 147, the Bangladeshis are close to registering their maiden Test win on Kiwi soil as the hosts are leading by only 17 runs with only 5 wickets remaining. Ross Taylor is unbeaten on 37 with Rachin Ravindra at the other end on 6.

Brief Score: New Zealand 328/10 & 147/5 (Will Young 69, Ross Taylor 37*; Ebadot Hossain 4/39) vs Bangladesh 458/10 (Mominul Haque 88, Liton Das 86; Trent Boult 4/85).

With ANI Inputs

