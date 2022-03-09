Watch Video: 4-year-old Ukrainian boy cries while crossing border over to Poland; netizens worried

In a heart wrenching video amid the ongoing Russia invasion of Ukraine, which entered 13th day, a boy was seen crying while he crossed over to Poland.

According to reports, the video was shot in the Polish village of Medyska that’s located along the border with Ukraine. Ukrainians who are fleeing to Poland to escape the Russian invasion are making their way through this village.

The 4-year-old boy was carrying a rucksack on his back and a cuddly toy in a carrier bag. It was not clear whether the boy was on his own. Netizens said they were moved to tears on watching the boy dragging his things into Poland while crying.



“Looking at these kids, it is painful to see them suffer because I am not racist and don’t care about their skin color. I just wonder how people here on Twitter had the heart to be ok and double down with kids being separated from their parents on the southern border,” posted another Twitter user.

More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations on Tuesday.



Before Russia invaded, more than 37 million people lived in Ukrainian territory under the control of the central government.

Besides those who have left, an unknown number have been displaced from their homes within the country.

More than half of those who have fled Ukraine are now in Poland, with the UNHCR saying on Monday 1,204,403 refugees were now in the country.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:43 AM IST