Watch video: 22-year-old Indian man wearing skirt dances on New York streets

From grooving to the beats of Bollywood songs in a locked room to flaunting his dance moves dressed in a skirt on the streets of New York, Jainil Mehta has inspired many to follow our hearts and break stereotypes.

In the video, Jainil is seen grooving to Jhume Re Gori from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The video was uploaded by Jainil on his Instagram a few days back and has since then garnered more than 17 million views, 790k likes, and 10k comments.

He recognised his love for dance at the age of 5. Jainil revealed in one of his Instagram posts that he first danced with his house help in the kitchen and was soon got hooked to the art form. “I made the living room my stage and before I realized, I’d fallen in love with dancing," Jainil shared.

His love for lehenga began when he saw an actress dancing in a Bollywood film. “I was awestruck by its flair & thought, I wish I had a lehenga like that too," wrote Jainil.

He grabbed one of his mother's long skirt and danced wearing it for the first time.

Initially, Jainil was a bit skeptical, and danced in his room. “The thought of boys [not wearing] skirts never crossed my mind," he said.

But when Jainil's parents saw him dancing gracefully in a skirt they encouraged him to follow his passion.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:14 PM IST