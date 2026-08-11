WATCH: Uttarakhand Man Builds Electric Flying Car, Successfully Tests Prototype In Almora

An ambitious flying-car project from Uttarakhand has attracted widespread attention after innovator Ravi Tamta successfully demonstrated his self-developed electric flying vehicle in Almora.

Tamta, who hails from Kaflikhan village near Jageshwar Dham in Almora district, has been working on the project for several years. His startup, Hapida Sky Private Limited, is developing the HAPIDA SKYNeX, a single-seat electric flying vehicle aimed at bringing personal air mobility closer to reality.

HAPIDA SKYNeX Completes Prototype Flight

The latest demonstration marks an important stage in the development of HAPIDA SKYNeX. According to ANI, the prototype is a single-seat, all-electric craft that uses modified drone technology to support personal sky mobility.

Unlike conventional aircraft that rely on aviation fuel, the vehicle has been designed to operate using electricity. Its development is focused on creating a cleaner form of personal transportation while exploring new possibilities for short-distance aerial mobility.

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The successful test has also brought attention to the potential of electric-powered flight technology being developed by independent innovators in India.

Ravi Tamta Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video

Following the demonstration, Tamta shared a video on Instagram showing glimpses of the work and development that went into building the flying vehicle.

The innovator explained that he had received numerous calls from people eager to see the flying car after its demonstration. He also said he was initially unable to speak with the media following the test.

“After the successful demonstration of the flying car, I couldn’t speak to the media person. Now, the Almora government is managing the demonstrations and media. I’m free now, and here I am sharing a video on social media. I would like to congratulate the entire nation for this achievement,” he said.

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The video offered viewers a closer look at the prototype and the effort behind its development, further increasing public interest in the project.

Social Media Users Praise Almora Innovator

Videos of Tamta's flying-car demonstration have been circulating widely across social media, generating enthusiastic responses from viewers.

One user who identified as being from Almora wrote, “I am from Almora too…very inspiring for us to watch you accomplish this.”

Another praised the project, commenting, “Great breakthrough, great move towards new age mobility.”

A third user congratulated Tamta, writing, “this is the kind of innovation you don’t hear about enough. a working prototype from Uttarakhand is pretty impressive.”