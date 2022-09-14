Watch: Upset over non-payment of dues, mason sets Noida man's Mercedes on fire

A bike rider set a Mercedes Car on fire and drove away to take revenge from the car owner. |

For not getting full money for the work he did, a tiles vendor set a Mercedes car on fire in Noida.

Reports say the car owner got tiles installed in his house recently, but he did not pay the full amount to the tiles vendor. Agitated over not being given full dues, the mason adopted this method to take revenge.

The entire incident was caught in the nearby installed CCTV. The CCTV footage helped police to reach the accused.

Watch the viral video below:

In #Noida, a mechanic set fire to a Mercedes car. The car owner got tiles installed in his house, but the money was not paid in full. He adopted this method to take revenge.#Trending #Viralvideo #India pic.twitter.com/Y9wUnJKdkm — IndiaObservers (@IndiaObservers) September 14, 2022

The incident took place at Sadarpur colony on Monday afternoon. A bike rider poured petrol over a Mercedes Car and set it on fire and drove away.

Sadarpur village resident Ayush Chauhan said that his Mercedes Car was parked outside his house on Sunday afternoon. A bike rider set his car on fire. However, the fire extinguished by itself after some time.

The entire incident was caught on a nearby installed CCTV camera.

In the police's preliminary investigation, it has been found that the accused is Ranveer, a resident of Roza Jalalpur village of Greater Noida.

ACP Rajneesh Verma told that Ranveer's native place is Bihar. He came from Bihar to work in Noida. He used to lay tiles in houses.

The accused claims that Ayush Chauhan had got him tiles installed in his house but Chauhan didn't pay him the remaining Rs 2.68 lakh.

When Chauhan did not pay the money even after repeatedly asking for it, Ranveer (mason) was pissed off and in revenge, he set the car on fire.