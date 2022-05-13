Watch: Ukrainian-American teen plays 'o Antava Oo Oo Antava'

Internet sensation Karolina Protsenko is a 13-year-old girl from Ukraine. She was just six when her family moved to the United States and she started taking music lessons. She has been winning hearts on the internet by her amazing violin and singing skills.

In a recent video, she is seen playing o Antava Oo Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

The video was uploaded on her YouTube channel, Karolina Protsenko Violin, with the description, "My violin cover of Oo Antava Mawa.. Oo Oo Antava (original from Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01 Indian Telugu-language action drama film. Music: Devi Sri Prasad). I hope you like this video."'

One of the users commented, "She is outstanding.... Closing your eyes ...feels her music...shows her hard work...Love from India."

Another user commented, "She is a priceless gem, her parents must b very proud of her, Kudos to ur talent gal👍 Lots of love n blessings."

Since the video is posted it has been watched 177k times and received multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:14 PM IST