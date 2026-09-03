WATCH: Two Mice Caught ‘Fighting’ On London Underground Platform; Hilarious Video Leaves Commuters Amused

Two Mice Caught ‘Fighting’ On London Underground Platform |

London commuters were treated to an unexpectedly entertaining scene when two tiny mice appeared to square off on the floor of Oxford Circus Underground station.

A video circulating online shows the rodents standing on their hind legs and throwing what look like tiny punches at one another. The unusual encounter quickly caught the attention of passengers, who watched the miniature showdown unfold.

The clip was posted on August 29, although it is not known exactly when the footage was recorded. The person who shared it captioned the video, “Fight fight fight [in the] London Underground,” before adding, “But how cute!”

The reason behind the animals’ apparent argument is unclear. Something on the floor appears to have attracted their attention, leading to speculation that the mice may have been competing over food.

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London underground mice go viral

The unusual footage proved to be a hit online, collecting more than 120,000 likes within just four days.

Rather than being frightened by the rodents, many viewers found the scene hilarious. One commenter summed up the quintessentially British nature of the moment by writing, “Tube rats throwing hands while everyone's just trying to get home is peak london energy.”

Others quickly turned the clip into a comparison between rodents found on the London and New York subway systems.

One user joked, “NYC subway rats would have slashed or shot both of those mice and then tried to bag one of the London shawtys.”

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Another commenter was even more direct: “A New York subway rat would kick both their asses.”

Viewers joke about London and New York rats

The size difference between rodents commonly associated with the two cities became another running joke in the comments.

One person wrote, “They are rats but you’ve mistaken them For mice because they aren’t the size of cats like they are in America.”

Another added, “The toe-to-toe fight is cute, but even the scrawniest NYC rat would've scared the bejeebers out of both of them!”