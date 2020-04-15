Watch: This video of a poor woman buying cops soft drinks will restore your faith in humanity

Compassion is a human instinct, and usually, we are born with it. But we also evolve to be compassionate and kind, receiving and observing such behaviour first-hand. Being kind is not just a response to the outside world and is nourished by self-reliance, a belief in one’s ability to cope with a situation.

It is hard to be kind when one is running around scared like a chicken with its head cut-off! It is no wonder that when there are large and seemingly hard-to-control situations, like natural disasters or this current pandemic, this (otherwise-hidden, in some) side comes out in people, in people who are looking for ways to be of service.