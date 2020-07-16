Watch: This ultimate mash-up featuring Mamata, Modi and Trump will lift your spirits

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.
Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health.
However, the video below, an ultimate mash-up featuring West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States Donald Trump will lift your spirits amid the pandemic.
Watch the video below:
The video garnered hilarious reactions from the users, with one even posting another video which shows Trump in a Nima Sandal soap advertisement.
Check out more similar reactions from other users:
Another similar video took the internet by a storm in 2019. The video shows clips from Modi and Banerjee's speeches.
Watch the video below:
