Watch: This adorable dog takes his soft toy for a walk

Dogs are the friendliest and cutest creatures on the planet. Their cuteness can simply relax you and make you forget about your problems.
An Instagram user recently shared a video of a Golden Retriever named Finley walking with his large stuffed animal.
The video is very cute to watch because of how happy he is to take his toy for a walk.
Golden retrievers are said to be the most loving,caring and family-oriented pets.
The video was shared five days ago on Instagram by the account golden_huck_fin. It has already received over 2.91 lakh views. "When you take your biggest stuffy fur for a stroll," reads the video's text, which is accompanied by a laughing emoji.
The caption of the video reads "His little wobble," and netizens are awestruck by the dog's cuteness.
