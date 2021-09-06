e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Calcutta High Court grants BJP's Suvendu Adhikari protection from arrest in 2018 case
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:50 PM IST

Watch: Shashi Tharoor sings 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se'; netizens call his talents limitless

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is well known for his talents outside the sphere of politics.

We have all been a fan of Tharoor's meticulous vocabulary. He has also proved that he is great at standup comedy. Now, we have learnt about Tharoor's yet another talent- singing.

Recently, Tharoor uploaded a video of himself singing old Bollywood song 'Ek ajnabee haseena se' at the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Tharoor wrote, "After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!"

The video went viral almost instantaneously. Within 3 hours of posting, the video earned more than 92.4K views, and more than 4.5K likes.

Respoding to the video, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "Haha! You are a sport!"

Advertisement

Another Twitter user wrote, "Wow .. Sir you have given an 'Opera' touch to a simple Hindi movie song."

Advertisement

Here's how others are reacting. Have a look.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Go vocal against 'Nagpur Education Policy', says Karnataka Congress; takes on ruling...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal