Watch: Shashi Tharoor sings 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se'; netizens call his talents limitless

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is well known for his talents outside the sphere of politics.

We have all been a fan of Tharoor's meticulous vocabulary. He has also proved that he is great at standup comedy. Now, we have learnt about Tharoor's yet another talent- singing.

Recently, Tharoor uploaded a video of himself singing old Bollywood song 'Ek ajnabee haseena se' at the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Tharoor wrote, "After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!"

The video went viral almost instantaneously. Within 3 hours of posting, the video earned more than 92.4K views, and more than 4.5K likes.

Respoding to the video, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "Haha! You are a sport!"

Another Twitter user wrote, "Wow .. Sir you have given an 'Opera' touch to a simple Hindi movie song."

Here's how others are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:50 PM IST