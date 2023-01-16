WATCH: Russian city Yakutsk witnesses -51° C temperature; video of man making ice bubbles goes viral

WATCH: Russian city witnesses -51° C temperature; video of man making ice bubbles goes viral | Instagram

Moscow: The temperature in the Russian city of Yakutsk on Sunday plunged as low as -51°C. A video from the city has gone viral on social media wherein a man is seen making bubbles with a bubble-maker toy gun and a tube. Due to the extreme low temperatures, the bubbles turn into ice as soon as the man blows them in the open air.

A father and a daughter in the video are seen making the bubbles. The father blows the bubbles and the daughter is seen recording the video. The man looks very happy and the daughter too enjoys the moment with her father as the bubbles turn into ice. The daughter says that since childhood her father had wondered what would happen to the bubbles in the cold and this day his dream was fulfilled as he blew those bubbles.

The video is captioned, "And the happiest here was our dad. He says since childhood he dreamed of finding out what would happen to the bubbles in the cold."

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on social media on Sunday. The city located 5,000 km east of Moscow, has a population of a little over 3.5 lakh. Most of the north-most cities in Russia have been hit by an extreme cold weather.