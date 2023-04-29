WATCH: Robot Dog can now SPEAK! Thanks to an engineer's integration of ChatGPT; video goes viral

AI expert Santiago Valdarrama | Twitter

Robot Dog can now speak! It's not magic, but due to an engineer's integration of ChatGPT. The video of Boston Dynamics' Robotic Dog speaking has gone viral on social media.

AI expert Santiago Valdarrama shared a video of their interaction on Twitter. With the help of ChatGPT, the robot dog named Spot was seen communicating with people and answering a range of questions.

For the unversed, ChatGPT, a OpenAI's chatbot, is making waves cross the world with its capabilities. Users across the globe have been figuring out what experiments they can do with it.

Santiago's tweet had a caption that said," We integrated with our robots. We had a ton of fun building this.''

In the viral video, Spot can be seen answering questions about its battery level, mission details, and more. Notably, Spot first uses ChatGPT to query information and then uses Google's text-to-speech AI to vocalize the answer.

Netizens were fascinated with the video, and many commented under the post.

''Creepily amazing. I can't wait for the future," wrote an enthusiast user.

''Wild times we live in. Truly incredible,'' one user said,

''People thinking AI isn't the next Industrial Revolution are simply wrong,'' commented another.

''Really cool,'' wrote another.

''Great integration, Santiago! The query capabilities are a game changer. Simple natural instructions Vs. having to build a complex UI to extra the information," commented a user.