Watch: Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman, Spiderman' from behind the stumps in Ind vs Aus 4th Test

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was once again the center of attention on Day Four of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba. This time, he was not dropping catches, or trying to convince Ajinkya Rahane to appeal for DRS, instead Pant was caught singing the hindi version of the 'Spiderman, spiderman' song.
The incident happened during Australia's second innings when skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green were batting at the crease. The video of Pant singing the song was tweeted by a user and it instantly went viral.
Watch the video below:
"Ah, finally a guy with some music taste. Always in the world of his own," tweeted one of the users.
"Rishabh Pant casually singing "Spiderman Spiderman" behind the stumps has to be one of the moments of the summer. GOLD!!" said another.
"Sledge game: Tim Paine - At least my team mates like me, big head. Rishabh Pant - Spiderman, Spiderman, tune churaaya mera dil ka chain, phiss phiss," tweeted another.
Meanwhile, India bundled out Australia for 294 in their second innings, thus setting themselves a target of 328 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They reached 4/0, before rain stopped play and subsequently umpires were forced to call for early stumps on Day Four. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 4 and 0, respectively.
Earlier, the visitors had posted 336 in reply to Australia's first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.
