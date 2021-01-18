Watch: Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman, Spiderman' from behind the stumps in Ind vs Aus 4th Test

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was once again the center of attention on Day Four of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba. This time, he was not dropping catches, or trying to convince Ajinkya Rahane to appeal for DRS, instead Pant was caught singing the hindi version of the 'Spiderman, spiderman' song.

The incident happened during Australia's second innings when skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green were batting at the crease. The video of Pant singing the song was tweeted by a user and it instantly went viral.

Watch the video below: