WATCH: Rats Run Across Tables At Rajkot McDonald’s; Civic Body Collects ₹3,000 Charge |

A video purportedly showing two rats running across tables and chairs inside a McDonald’s outlet in Rajkot has sparked concern among customers and prompted action by the civic authorities.

The footage, recorded by a customer, shows the rodents moving around the seating area of the outlet, including tables and chairs meant for customers. The video subsequently circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to hygiene and pest-control practices at the restaurant.

Following the video, officials from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation’s food department inspected the outlet and verified the incident.

Rats found in McDonald’s party area

Municipal health officer Jayesh Vakani said the civic authorities examined the video and confirmed that the rats were present in the party section of the McDonald’s outlet.

“There are two areas at McDonald’s separated by glass partitions. One is the dining area, while the other is used for parties. We verified the video and found that the rats were in the party area, and they may have entered from outside,” Vakani said.

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According to the official, the inspection did not reveal any major hygiene-related issue inside the outlet. However, he said the incident highlighted the importance of maintaining effective pest-control measures at food establishments.

“That is why we collected an administrative charge from them,” Vakani said.

McDonald’s outlet charged ₹3,000

The outlet, located at Greenland Chowk, is operated by Hard Castle Restaurant Pvt Ltd.

As part of the inspection, officials collected samples of toned milk and strawberry fruit crush from the establishment. The samples were taken under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

The civic body also imposed an administrative charge of Rs 3,000 on the establishment following the inspection.

The action was carried out as part of a broader food-safety surveillance exercise by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, which focused on possible food adulteration, hygiene lapses and other violations at food establishments across the city.

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53 food establishments inspected in Rajkot

The McDonald’s inspection was among a series of checks conducted by the civic food department across Rajkot.

Officials inspected 53 establishments, including restaurants, hostels and canteens, during the drive. Around 65 kg of stale and inedible food was found and destroyed during the inspections.

The department also issued notices to 18 establishments over various shortcomings, including issues related to food storage, licences and hygiene.

A total of ₹17,000 was collected in administrative charges during the drive.

The inspections covered several parts of Rajkot, including Kalawad Road, Morbi Road, Gondal Road, University Road, Kothariya Road and Nirmala Road. Civic officials said establishments found with deficiencies were issued notices and directed to address concerns related to hygiene, licensing and food storage.