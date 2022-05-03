Watch: PM Modi gets a special gift from young girl on his visit to Berlin, video goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on May 2 for a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart, Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Following the meeting, PM Modi was greeted warmly by the Indian community at his hotel, where a little girl named Manya presented him with a one-of-a-kind gift, as shown in the video shared by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.



As seen in the video, the girl created a pencil sketch portrait of PM Modi. PM Modi was astounded when he received the gift. As we can see in the video, he is overjoyed. After seeing the sketch, PM Modi asked Manya some sketch-related questions, as seen in the video.

PM Modi can also be seen giving autograph on the portrait in the video who considers him as her icon.

Watch this heartwarming video of PM @NarendraModi ji signing an autograph for this young girl who considers him her icon & has made his pencil sketch. pic.twitter.com/VJsOehmc7p — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 2, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 02:34 PM IST