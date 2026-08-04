WATCH! Pet Dog Dies Saving Family From Venomous Snake In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Leaves Community Heartbroken

A heartbreaking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has touched the hearts of many after a pet dog lost his life while protecting his family from a venomous snake. The dog, named Tommy, reportedly fought the reptile for nearly an hour, ensuring it never entered the family's home before eventually succumbing to a venomous bite.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the snake approached the family's residence as everyone inside was asleep.

Tommy Raised the alarm before facing the snake

According to the family, it was around 2 am when the venomous snake slithered towards the house. Before anyone inside noticed the danger, nine-year-old Tommy sensed the reptile's presence and began barking loudly, alerting the household that something was wrong.

Rather than retreating, Tommy positioned himself between the snake and the entrance to the house. As the reptile continued moving forward, the loyal dog confronted it, preventing it from reaching the family.

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Nearly an hour-long fight ends with snake dead

The family said Tommy engaged the snake in a fierce battle that lasted for almost an hour. Despite the risk, the dog continued attacking the reptile until it was finally killed.

During the struggle, however, Tommy was bitten by the venomous snake. Although he managed to eliminate the threat, the venom proved fatal.

The family said the dog collapsed after the fight and died roughly an hour later due to the effects of the snakebite.

Family mourns the loss of a faithful companion

Tommy had been part of the family for the past nine years and was known for vigilantly guarding the house. His death has left the family devastated, as they remember him not only as a pet but also as a fearless protector.

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Reflecting on the incident, the family said, "If he had not stopped the snake that night, it could have entered the house and harmed someone."

They believe Tommy's actions may have prevented a potentially serious tragedy.

Emotional farewell and local tributes

Family members gave Tommy an emotional farewell before laying him to rest. Neighbours and residents from the locality have also paid tribute to the dog's courage, with many praising his unwavering loyalty and sacrifice.

The incident has sparked widespread admiration in the area, with people remembering Tommy as a symbol of devotion and bravery.